Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florist killing case: Three policemen suspended for dereliction of duty

After winding up his shop at 11 am on Monday, he was going to Delhi on an autorickshaw when two assailants hit him with an iron rod at Khajuri embankment road, Superintendent of Police rural Iraj Raja had said.One of the killers had been identified as Govind, who also sells flowers outside the temple.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:33 IST
Florist killing case: Three policemen suspended for dereliction of duty

A day after a florist was battered to death by two men here, three policemen have been suspended for ignoring a complaint filed by his family members in April in which they had alleged threat to his life, officials said Tuesday. The action was taken after the Loni circle officer submitted an inquiry report on late Monday night. The victim, Ajay, was a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi and had a flower shop on the premises of Mahakal Temple in DLF Ankur Vihar colony. After winding up his shop at 11 am on Monday, he was going to Delhi on an autorickshaw when two assailants hit him with an iron rod at Khajuri embankment road, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja had said.

One of the killers had been identified as Govind, who also sells flowers outside the temple. Due to fewer sales, Govind had a rivalry with Ajay. Police post in charge Shashipal Bhardwaj, Sub-Inspector Ankit Kumar and Head Constable Dhiraj Chaturvedi have been suspended as they were posted on the police outpost in April when Ajay's family had registered a complaint about a threat to his life. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said a warning has been given to all police officials to take stringent action on such complaints of trade rivalry or disputes.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting 2018 mob killing of 2 men

A woman in central Mexico has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting the 2018 mob killing of two men, prosecutors said. Convictions for such mob crimes are rare in Mexico because individual roles are often hard to establish. But ...

End arrests of political opponents in Uganda: UN independent experts

The concerns, raised by the experts on Tuesday, come amid an uptick in violence ahead of Ugandas 14 January presidential election and includes reports of the death of an opposition politicians bodyguard along with injuries sustained by th...

'Dark period': Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

Heralded as the safest big city in America in recent years, New York City is closing out its bloodiest year in nearly a decade, grappling with a surge in homicides and a pandemic authorities say has helped fuel violence. The city had record...

McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 aid checks, urges Senate override Trump defense veto

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trumps call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020