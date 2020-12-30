Florist killing case: Three policemen suspended for dereliction of duty

A day after a florist was battered to death by two men here, three policemen have been suspended for ignoring a complaint filed by his family members in April in which they had alleged threat to his life, officials said Tuesday. The action was taken after the Loni circle officer submitted an inquiry report on late Monday night. The victim, Ajay, was a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi and had a flower shop on the premises of Mahakal Temple in DLF Ankur Vihar colony. After winding up his shop at 11 am on Monday, he was going to Delhi on an autorickshaw when two assailants hit him with an iron rod at Khajuri embankment road, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja had said.

One of the killers had been identified as Govind, who also sells flowers outside the temple. Due to fewer sales, Govind had a rivalry with Ajay. Police post in charge Shashipal Bhardwaj, Sub-Inspector Ankit Kumar and Head Constable Dhiraj Chaturvedi have been suspended as they were posted on the police outpost in April when Ajay's family had registered a complaint about a threat to his life. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said a warning has been given to all police officials to take stringent action on such complaints of trade rivalry or disputes.