U.S. military to vaccinate South Korean troops in joint command

U.S. military to vaccinate South Korean troops in joint commandReuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-12-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 07:41 IST
The U.S. military will vaccinate South Korean troops serving under a joint command against the coronavirus, South Korea's defence ministry said on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) requested formal talks with the South Korean defence ministry over plans to inoculate South Korean personnel who serve with the United States Army.
