China sentences HK activists to up to 3 years in jail for border crossing

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-12-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 09:02 IST
A Chinese court sentenced 10 Hong Kong activists who had been detained after fleeing Hong Kong by boat to between seven months and three years for an illegal border crossing, a court in the southern city of Shenzhen said on Wednesday. The court said that the two who organised the crossing were sentenced to three years and two years, respectively, while the others received seven-month sentences.

All 10 were also fined, the court said.

