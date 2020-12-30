Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pistols, grenades, ammunition recovered from village along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The recoveries were made based on the disclosure of militant associates arrested on Sunday.The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army have recovered two pistols, seventy pistol rounds and two grenades kept in bushes along the LoC in Dabbi village of Balakote sector in Mendhar sub-division, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP, Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-12-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 10:58 IST
Pistols, grenades, ammunition recovered from village along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Security forces recovered arms, ammunition and explosive materials from a militant hideout in Dabbi village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said. The recoveries were made based on the disclosure of militant associates arrested on Sunday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army have recovered two pistols, seventy pistol rounds and two grenades kept in bushes along the LoC in Dabbi village of Balakote sector in Mendhar sub-division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said. The arms and ammunition have been recovered on the disclosure of three Pakistan-linked militant associates arrested on Sunday, the SSP said.

He said during questioning of arrested militant associate Yaseen Khan, some vital clues on his confession were developed after which a team of police headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mendhar, Zaheer Jafri, along with the Army launched an operation in Dabbi and recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition kept in a polythene bag in the bushes. ''Two pistols, seventy bullets and two grenades have been recovered so far and more searches are going on,'' Angral added.

He said militant outfits were trying to target religious places in Poonch but their nefarious designs have been foiled by the Army and police..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harris receives first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on camera

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine live on television as part of efforts to build public trust in the inoculation and urged Americans to get vaccinated for the virus. Harris and...

Fresh OxygenOS update rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in India, NA

OnePlus has started rolling out a fresh OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T users in India and North America NA with the EU region to shortly follow.The latest update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA in India, 11.0.6.7.KB05AA in North...

Disappointed not to get three points from Aston Villa game: Azpilicueta

Chelseas Cesar Azpilicueta said the team is disappointed over being unable to secure all three points from the game against Aston Villa. Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in Premier League on Monday. Before this, Chelsea had...

Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States

Singapore authorities arrested a man on his return to the city-state on Wednesday after he was jailed for spying for China in the United States, saying they would investigate whether he posed a security risk. Dickson Yeo, a Singapore citize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020