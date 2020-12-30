Delhi HC extends Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra's interim bail considering health condition

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra considering the aggravated medical health condition till January 21, 2021 in connection with an alleged homebuyers fraud matter. Earlier the trial court on December 3 had granted interim bail to him for four weeks noted his medical condition.

He with his brother Ajay Chandra were arrested by the Economic Offices Wing of the Delhi police in March 2017. Senior Lawyer Mohit Mathur represented Sanjay Chandra in high court submitted that according to the High Power Committee recommendation for prisoner, this case is fit for the further extension and applicant also suffering from several medical difficulties. Advocate Mathur also informed the court that he has knocked the doors of High Court as trial court recently refused to extend the interim bail.

Bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed to extend the interim bail to Sanjay Chandra till January 21, 2021. Lawyer representing Chandra also stated that applicant/accused is in judicial custody from nearly 43 months. He suffers from bronchial asthma (COPD), Type -2 diabetes mellius, hypertension, high blood pressure, Thalassemia minor, sleeping disorder, severe sinusitis, chronic prostatitis, Hiatus Hernia, lower back pain and left knee joint deterioration.

Earlier, trial court in a order passed on December 3 stated that "in the prevailing circumstances and considering the aggravated medical health condition of the accused and the report of the doctors, it is necessary that accused be released on interim bail for four weeks". Court while granting bail to Chandra directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. Court also noted that, "A perusal of the overall facts and circumstances regarding the health situation of accused, it is necessary that he be taking treatment at the higher facilities in a methodical way for avoidance of aggravated health condition. It is noteworthy that accused can afford such medical treatment and if he be released on interim bail he can undertake all medical procedures for his well being."

Unitech promoter Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra were arrested in 2017 for allegedly cheating many homebuyers and delaying housing projects in Noida and Gurugram. Unitech, the real estate group, is also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering and alleged siphoning of funds by Unitech promoters. Probe agencies have claimed in their investigation that money, which has been realised from the flat buyers has been siphoned off.