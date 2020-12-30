Left Menu
Man held for trying to extort bank manager using her morphed photos

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a bank manager after threatening to post her morphed obscene pictures on social media, police said on Wednesday.

30-12-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a bank manager after threatening to post her morphed obscene pictures on social media, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sumit Jha, a resident of Banghel, Noida Sector-82, they said.

Police said Jha, a B.Com graduate, has so far targeted over 100 women using similar modus operandi. He was previously arrested by the police in Chhattisgarh and Noida in 2018. According to police, the woman, a manager with a private bank who lives in Malviya Nagar in Delhi, lodged a complaint against the accused. She stated that he was harassing her and trying to extort money from her while threatening that he would post her nude pictures on her social media account after hacking it.

Police obtained technical details from the social media platform and after analysis, started a search for the accused. He was using voice over internet protocol (VoIP) calls through WhatsApp and other mobile applications to avoid being detected, police said. ''During investigation, police nabbed him on Tuesday on the basis of the service provider's report and secret information,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The accused said he had learnt phishing techniques in 2018 and started hacking social media accounts of women for cheating and extorting money from them, the DCP said. He would download profile pictures of women from their social media accounts, morph the images and after creating a fake profile on the same social media platforms, he would send his target a threatening message that he has her nude pictures, police said.

When the women sought proof, he would sent their morphed pictures. Later, he used to demand money as well as pictures of their private parts, police said. The mobile phone used for committing the crime was recovered from his possession, they added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

