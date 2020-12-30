Left Menu
COVID-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown restrictions till January 31

In light of the new strain of the COVID-19 found in the UK, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown till January 31.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:56 IST
COVID-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown restrictions till January 31
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In light of the new strain of the COVID-19 found in the UK, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown till January 31. The state government on November 27 had issued an order for the imposition of the lockdown till December 31.

As per the order, the lockdown was ordered under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to operationalize 'Mission Begin Again' - an effort to open up the state after several months of lockdowns due to the coronavirus. The government had earlier allowed district collectors to impose night curfew in their respective jurisdictions after taking prior permission from the chief secretary of the state.

"Night curfew (not more than 5 persons to assemble between 11 PM to 6 AM) will be in force from December 22 till January 5, 2021 in the limits of all municipal corporations of the state. The concerned competent authorities to issue necessary directions regarding the same in their respective jurisdictions," a press release by the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation said. Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,018 new COVID-19 cases, 5,572 discharges, and 68 deaths, as per State Health Department.

The total number of cases now stands at 19,25,066, including 18,20,021 recoveries, 55,672 active cases, and 49,373 deaths. The Recovery rate in the state is 94.54 per cent. (ANI)

