Gujarat: Three killed in road accident

Three men were killed onWednesday when a truck hit their motorcycle near Kanbhaipuravillage in Gujarat's Anand district, police said

The incident occurred in the early hours when the triowas headed towards a factory, where they used to work, inSavli in neighbouring Vadodara district, a Khambholaj policestation official told reporters

The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, hesaid, adding that a case has been registered against him undervarious sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the MotorVehicles Act.