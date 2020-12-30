Gujarat: Three killed in road accident

Gujarat: Three killed in road accidentPTI | Anand(Guj) | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:44 IST
Three men were killed onWednesday when a truck hit their motorcycle near Kanbhaipuravillage in Gujarat's Anand district, police said
The incident occurred in the early hours when the triowas headed towards a factory, where they used to work, inSavli in neighbouring Vadodara district, a Khambholaj policestation official told reporters
The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, hesaid, adding that a case has been registered against him undervarious sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the MotorVehicles Act.
