Wearing helmet made compulsory for govt employees in Palghar
Wearing helmet has been made compulsory for all government and semi-government employees who use two-wheelers in Maharashtras Palghar district. The order was issued by district collector Dr Manik Gursal on Tuesday.The intent was to protect lives and instill discipline in people, it said. Those violating the order will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act, the order said.PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:23 IST
Wearing a helmet has been made compulsory for all government and semi-government employees who use two-wheelers in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The order was issued by district collector Dr. Manik Gursal on Tuesday.
The intent was to protect lives and instill discipline in people, it said. Those violating the order will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act, the order said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manik Gursal