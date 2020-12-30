Left Menu
AITC Parliamentary Party members send memorandum to President demanding WB Governor removal

Five members of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Parliamentary Party have submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:25 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Five members of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Parliamentary Party have submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are signatories to the memorandum that demands the removal of West Bengal Governor.

He is sitting tight and refuses to sign a number of Bills passed by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the memorandum reads. "We submit that the Governor has failed to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, and repeatedly breached law declared by SC," it read

"We submit that Governor Dhankhar has failed to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and repeatedly breached law declared by Supreme Court. From inducing divisive politics, just because ruling parties at the Centre and State are political opponents," the memorandum further read. Ray stated, we had expectations, that after being nominated to the high Constitutional post in the State, Governor Dhankhar would rise above his political past, act impartially towards all political parties. "Our expectations stand belied," he added.

Some of the recent words/utterances/tweets/media briefing directed against the West Bengal Government, Chief Minister and TMC reflect flagrant disregard to constitutional norms, properties and ethics, the memorandum reads. Some remarks are provocative and incite action which could lead to law and order problems. These cast a shadow over the impartiality and bonafides of the Governor, it further reads. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

