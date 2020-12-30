Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong leader, nephew shot dead in UP's Chitrakoot

Former district unit vice-president of Congress Ashok Patel 55 had an old rivalry with his neighbour Kamlesh Kumar, who arrived at his house on Tuesday night and opened fire with his rifle, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said. Patels 28-year-old nephew Shubham, who rushed was also shot at, the SP said, adding that both died on the spot.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:56 IST
Cong leader, nephew shot dead in UP's Chitrakoot

A local Congress leader and his nephew were shot dead allegedly by their neighbour in Prasiddhpur village here, police said on Wednesday. Pahadi police station SHO Shravan Kumar Singh has been suspended on charges of laxity following the double murder. Former district unit vice-president of Congress Ashok Patel (55) had an old rivalry with his neighbour Kamlesh Kumar, who arrived at his house on Tuesday night and opened fire with his rifle, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said. Patel's 28-year-old nephew Shubham, who rushed was also shot at, the SP said, adding that both died on the spot. Infuriated over the murder, Patel's family members tried to set the house of the accused on fire but police arrived on the scene and managed to control the situation, the SP said. Kumar is absconding and teams have been constituted to nab him, the SP said. Police force has been deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension, the SP said, adding the family of the victim is yet to file a police complaint. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem. SHO Shravan Kumar Singh has been placed under suspension with immediate effect ,finding him prima facie guilty of laxity, the SP added.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

UPDATE 2-American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Once Netanyahu's greatest rival, Israel's Gantz is down, if not out

Benny Gantz, the former general who came close to ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus long dominance of Israeli politics, is finding his star is fading fast as a new rival from the right emerges as a challenge in an election set for M...

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of each victim of Ukraine plane crash - IRNA

Irans cabinet on Wednesday allocated 150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane downed in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.The cabinet approved the provision of 150,000 or the...

Lebanon can stretch reserves for six more months of subsidies, PM says

Lebanon can ration 2 billion in reserves left for subsidies to last six more months, the caretaker prime minister said on Tuesday, as the countrys financial meltdown raises fears of rising hunger. Lebanons worst crisis since its 1975-1990 c...

Blast, gunfire at Aden airport after plane carrying new government lands, 5 killed

At least five people were killed and dozens more wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after a plane carrying a newly formed government for Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a local security source told Reuters. Loud bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020