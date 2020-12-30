Left Menu
9 countries interested in acquisition of DRDO-developed Akash air defence missile system

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:31 IST
Nine friendly foreign countries from Southeast Asia and Africa have shown interest in the acquisition of the DRDO-developed Akash air defence missile system, government sources said on Wednesday. After a clearance by the Union Cabinet today, a public sector unit under Defence Ministry will explore the opportunities of exporting the weapon system to these countries, they added.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet approved the export of Akash Missile System aiming to achieve the target of USD 5 billion of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries. Akash is a Surface-to-Air Missile with a range of 25 kilometres. The missile was inducted in 2014 in Indian Air Force (IAF) and in 2015 in Indian Army.

"Besides Akash, there is interest coming in other major platforms like Coastal Surveillance System, Radars and Air platforms. To provide faster approvals for export of such platforms, a Committee comprising of Raksha Mantri, External Affairs Minister and National Security Advisor has been created," read a release by the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

