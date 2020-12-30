Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Year celebrations: Strict measures in place in city, rest of Karnataka

Strict measures will be in place in the City and across Karnataka to restrict gathering of large number of people for New Year celebrations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:06 IST
New Year celebrations: Strict measures in place in city, rest of Karnataka

Strict measures will be in place in the City and across Karnataka to restrict gathering of large number of people for New Year celebrations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday. The Minister said he had spoken to the Director General of Police and city police commissioner on the restrictions and guidelines they have issued for the state and the city and it has been decided to strictly implement them.

Unlike in the past, people would not be able to gather in large numbers in the city in areas like M G Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indira Nagar, among other places, as prohibitory orders are in place, he told reporters here. ''...Also, Deputy Commissioners of Police have been given the responsibility of controlling pubs and clubs that come under their respective jurisdictions,'' he said.

The government, through guidelines and orders, has prohibited parties, special DJ dance programmes and special events at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places that attract people in large numbers without social distancing. Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations has been barred, but routine activities in these areas can be carried out.

In-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for residents and members respectively, without organising any special events. In Bengaluru city, the prohibitory orders will be in force from 6 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1, 2021.

The minister also said that directions have been issued to not to hold DJ events, parties and open air celebrations in cities like Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru and especially Bengaluru, and top police officials have been tasked with implementing it. Bommai noted that festivals like Deepavali and Dasara are held in a simple way and urged the public to cooperate during the New Year also, considering the pandemic situation.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More opportunities for local youngsters in I-League: Chennai City head coach

Chennai City FCs new head coach Satyasagara outlined the importance of promoting the local players that have been brought through the ranks at the club for the upcoming season of the I-League, which is all set to begin from January 9, 2021....

Thousands flock to India's Taj Mahal despite coronavirus fears

India has raised the number of visitors it will allow into the Taj Mahal monument to 15,000 per day despite warnings from health officials that overcrowding at tourist sites could lead to a rise in coronavirus cases. The 17th-century mausol...

UK's House of Commons overwhelmingly backs Brexit trade deal

British lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favour of legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.Lawmakers voted 521 to 73 to progress the bill to its final stages in the lower house of parliame...

Rajasthan records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 770 fresh cases in a day

Six more COVID-19 fatalities in a day took the death toll in Rajasthan to 2,689, while 770 fresh cases during the same period pushed the infection tally in the state to cases 3,07,554, according to a health department bulletin. As many as 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020