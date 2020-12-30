Left Menu
CBI arrests Nagpur labour official while taking bribe, recovers Rs 52 lakh from him

When the businessman visited the Office of the Labour Commissioner to submit the documents he was asked to meet the accused at his residence, it has been alleged.The accused demanded the alleged bribe to settle the matter regarding irregularities related to safety of labour site and also additional bribe amount to issue labour license, CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:36 IST
The CBI has recovered Rs 52 lakh in cash from an Assistant Labour Commissioner in Nagpur who was arrested while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 60,000, officials said Wednesday. They said a raid was conducted against Sachin J Shelar after the agency received a complaint that he was demanding the bribe from a businessman to ''settle the matter'' regarding irregularities related to safety of labour sites.

He was nabbed while allegedly receiving the bribe, they said. The businessman had approached the CBI with a complaint that the Regional Labour Commissioner and the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Nagpur, had inspected his firm and directed him to submit certain documents at the office of the Labour Commissioner. When the businessman visited the Office of the Labour Commissioner to submit the documents he was asked to meet the accused at his residence, it has been alleged.

''The accused demanded the alleged bribe to settle the matter regarding irregularities related to safety of labour site and also additional bribe amount to issue labour license,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said. He said searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of Rs 52.09 lakh (approx) in cash and documents related to various investments.

The accused was on Wednesday produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Nagpur, and remanded to CBI Custody till January 2, he said..

