CISF nabs 2 persons at IGI airport, seizes foreign currency worth Rs 28 lakh

A Dubai-bound Indian passenger and his associate were apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling about Rs 28 lakh worth Saudi Riyals, a senior official said. Mohammed Fared was intercepted during security checks at the terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A total of 1.47 lakh Saudi Riyals worth Rs 28 lakh was recovered from his bag, they said. A man, identified as Asif, who dropped the passenger outside the departure terminal, was also nabbed by the security personnel.

''Both of them have been handed over to Customs authorities for a full investigation. The passenger could not answer satisfactorily as to why was he carrying this huge amount of currency,'' a senior Central Industrial Security Force officer said..