HC seeks Delhi Police stand on Jamia plea for assistance to remove encroachers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:06 IST
HC seeks Delhi Police stand on Jamia plea for assistance to remove encroachers
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the police on Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University's plea alleging that no police assistance was provided to it to evict certain encroachers from its land despite repeated requests to the agency. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Delhi Police and the encroachers and sought their stand on the JMI's petition seeking the agency's assistance in vacating its land.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam accepted notice on behalf of the police. JMI, in its plea, has contended that the estate officer had in 2002 passed an order for evicting the illegal occupants who had encroached upon land near the Jamia staff quarters.

The estate officer's order was upheld by a district court in 2007, by a single judge of the Delhi High Court in July 2012 and finally by a division bench of the high court in September 2012, the petition has said. Subsequently, JMI made repeated requests to the encroachers to vacate the land and when they did not do so, the varsity approached the police for help several times, the last being in July, the petition has claimed.

As the police allegedly did not provide any assistance, the varsity moved the high court for directing the agency to provide force for evicting the illegal occupants, the plea has said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

INDIND

