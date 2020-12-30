Two held in connection with trader's murder

Police here have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a trader, a statement said on Wednesday. The Lucknow Police on Wednesday said acting on a tip-off, the two people were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the murder of trader Sujeet Kumar Pandey, who was shot dead in Lucknow's Mohanlalganj on December 20. The arrested have been identified as Mulayam Yadav and Arun Kumar Yadav, both residents of Lucknow. Two illegal pistols and ammunition besides a motorcycle were seized from them, police said in the statement. As policemen intercepted them, they opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence and the accused were injured, the statement said, adding that they were admitted to a hospital for treatment. The accused were trying to escape to Shaheed Path, when they were intercepted by police. During interrogation, they confessed to have taking a contract to kill Sujit Pandey, the statement said. A case has been registered against them under IPC Section 307 and the Arms Act, the statement said. Police said Mulayam Yadav is facing charges in nine cases while Arun Kumar Yadav has seven cases registred against him. According to police, Pandey too had fired at his attackers as he had a licensed pistol. Pandey was attacked near his brick kiln. Local people pelted the attackers with stones but they escaped, police added. Sujeet Kumar Pandey's wife is the pradhan of Indrajeet Khera village.