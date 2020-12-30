Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin clothes manufacturer banned in UK for unpaid tax

Surinder Singh, 62, from Leicester, was the director of Lady Fashion UK Ltd. Trading from premises in Leicester, the company was incorporated in September 2017 and manufactured womens clothing.The company, however, was placed into compulsory liquidation in July 2019 after ceasing trading and failing to pay a 98,000 pound tax bill which had accumulated from April 2018.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:02 IST
Indian-origin clothes manufacturer banned in UK for unpaid tax

An Indian-origin ladies clothing manufacturer has been banned from acting as a company director for 98,000 pound unpaid tax bill. Surinder Singh, 62, from Leicester, was the director of Lady Fashion (UK) Ltd. Trading from premises in Leicester, the company was incorporated in September 2017 and manufactured women’s clothing.

The company, however, was placed into compulsory liquidation in July 2019 after ceasing trading and failing to pay a 98,000 pound tax bill which had accumulated from April 2018. The Official Receiver was appointed Liquidator of Lady Fashion (UK) and investigated Surinder Singh’s conduct as director of the company. “Surinder Singh tried to cloak his actions through a lack of records and attempted to gain an unfair competitive advantage by not paying the tax due,” said Robert Clarke, Chief Investigator at the UK Insolvency Service.

“Directors have a clear obligation to make sure they maintain full and accurate records for their business, and we will take robust action against those who fail to maintain these required standards, as this case shows,” he said. It was found that Singh had failed to ensure Lady Fashion kept accounting records. The director had also withdrawn 180,000 pound in cash from the company accounts between November 2017 and March 2019 and could not explain the reasons for the withdrawals to the Official Receiver.

Following the investigation, Singh has been banned from acting as a company director for a period of six years. He did not dispute that he failed to ensure Lady Fashion maintained and/or preserved adequate accounting records and that the company traded to the detriment of the tax authorities. Surinder Singh signed the undertaking on December 1 before it came into effect on December 22.

Disqualification undertakings are the administrative equivalent of a disqualification order but do not involve court proceedings. Persons subject to a disqualification order are bound by a range of restrictions..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says EU investment deal gives legally binding market-access commitments

Chinese companies will receive binding commitments of access to the EU market under a new investment agreement, while China will open up its financial, manufacturing and services sectors to the 27-nation bloc, a Chinese government official ...

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws his resignation

Just a day after resigning from the post of Member of Parliament from Bharuch, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has taken a U-turn by withdrawing his resignation on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, the MP said, The party le...

Soccer-Everton's home games pushed behind closed doors

Everton and Liverpool will have to host home games behind closed doors again after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 3 of Britains COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Both Merseyside clubs were among the few top-flight teams th...

UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnsons post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just days before their divorce becomes a reality. Britain and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020