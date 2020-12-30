Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should include MSP in farm laws or take back legislations to end farmers' stir: Owaisi

The NDA government at the Centre can amend the new farm laws and incorporate minimum support price MSPor withdraw them to end the over a month-long agitation by farmers near Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:06 IST
Govt should include MSP in farm laws or take back legislations to end farmers' stir: Owaisi

The NDA government at the Centre can amend the new farm laws and incorporate minimum support price (MSP)or withdraw them to end the over a month-long agitation by farmers near Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday. Observing that thousands of farmers were protesting, he said it must be understood that their demands ''are genuine.

It is in national interest that the Modi government accepts the demands,'' he told reporters here. ''There is a very easy way out for the government. The Prime Minister should tell the nation that they are going to amend the law and include MSP. Or, can take back those three laws,'' he said, responding to a question on the agitation.

On reports that 39 Indian sailors of two cargo ships were stuck in China, he said the Centre should take steps to bring them back. ''It is high time that the government reacts to it. I want the Prime Minister to at least please tweet on it. Let the Prime Minister react and get them back,'' Owaisi said.

The government on Wednesday said the sailors of the vessels, on anchorage in Chinese waters, will be brought back soon as diplomatic talks are on with the neighbouring country. Alleging that the Chinese army has occupied over 1,000 sq kms in Depsong in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, Owaisi said why Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was not spelling out steps to be taken on the matter.

Why cannot the government take mediapersons to Ladakh, he asked..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says EU investment deal gives legally binding market-access commitments

Chinese companies will receive binding commitments of access to the EU market under a new investment agreement, while China will open up its financial, manufacturing and services sectors to the 27-nation bloc, a Chinese government official ...

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws his resignation

Just a day after resigning from the post of Member of Parliament from Bharuch, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has taken a U-turn by withdrawing his resignation on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, the MP said, The party le...

Soccer-Everton's home games pushed behind closed doors

Everton and Liverpool will have to host home games behind closed doors again after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 3 of Britains COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Both Merseyside clubs were among the few top-flight teams th...

UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnsons post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just days before their divorce becomes a reality. Britain and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020