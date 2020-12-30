Left Menu
PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:11 IST
India can stave off China's imperialistic intentions : Kataria
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (Ratan Lal Kataria)

Union Minister Ratan Lal Kataria Wednesday said that India can stave off Chinas imperialistic intentions with the patriotism which is on display in Arunachal Pradesh. Kataria, the union minister of state for jal shakti and social justice said he can feel the sense of patriotism among the youth of the state, which China claims is a part of Tibet and therefore its territory.

The union minister, who was speaking at an event marking the formal conclusion of Arunachal leg of Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan (BAA) at Pasighat, said the north east region has witnessed growth in recent years under Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership. India can destroy Chinas imperialistic intentions with this kind of patriotism ... Those who say that Arunachal is part of their country will not last, he asserted.

The central minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided leadership in the North East, which has witnessed growth in recent years under him. People will thrive if the leadership is determined to bring changes to their lives and if they are given an opportunity to live a dignified life, he said.

Kataria assured to frame a proper and feasible water management police for Arunachal Pradesh with full support and fund provision for flood protection measures. Under the Centres Jal Jeevan Mission and Har Ghar Nal Yojana, the government is planning to supply potable water to every household of the country by 2024, an official communiqu said.

He called upon the people to promote and adopt the concept of living with the river for sustainable living and protecting the ecosystem. Rejuvenation and revival of our rivers and protection of our ecosystem besides maintaining the water quality is the need of the hour, Kataria said adding the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan would go a long way in formulation of the water rejuvenation policy.

The BAA is a river rafting and public outreach programme that began on December 23 in Arunachal Pradeshs Upper Siang district. The event is an initiative of the Brahmaputra Board under the ministry of Jal Shakti with the support of the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The stated objective of the event is to act as a public outreach programme aimed at youths and students through a river rafting expedition to popularize the concept of living with the river..

