Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: Al-Shabab kills man taking pregnant wife to hospital

Since December 2019, al-Shabab has increased the frequency of its attacks in five Kenyan counties along the Somali border Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Tana River and Mandera.The frequency of attacks slowed in April, May and June as the coronavirus spread, but since July, Kenyas security forces have seen an increase in their vehicles being hit by roadside bombs.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:56 IST
Kenya: Al-Shabab kills man taking pregnant wife to hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A police report says extremist gunmen ambushed an ambulance carrying a pregnant woman and killed her husband before setting the vehicle ablaze in northern Kenya, as such attacks are again on the rise. The report seen by The Associated Press said the attack took place just before midnight Tuesday in Mandera county. Previous attacks in the region have mainly targeted non-Muslims. Other passengers in the ambulance were injured slightly, the report said.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group in neighbouring Somalia has vowed retribution on Kenya for deploying troops since 2011 to fight it. Since December 2019, al-Shabab has increased the frequency of its attacks in five Kenyan counties along the Somali border: Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Tana River and Mandera.

The frequency of attacks slowed in April, May and June as the coronavirus spread, but since July, Kenya's security forces have seen an increase in their vehicles being hit by roadside bombs. The frequency of attacks has increased this month in the five Kenyan border counties. A government intelligence report seen by the AP said 40 al-Shabab extremists crossed into Kenya to carry out various attacks, including the abduction and beheading of a chief in Wajir county.

Kenya special forces retaliated on Sunday, raiding an al-Shabab camp in Lamu county and killing seven suspected militants..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid

President Donald Trumps push for USD 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks was all but dead on Wednesday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed an alternative approach of loading up the bill with other White House priorities that appeare...

Classes for 10th, 12th to resume in Karnataka from Jan 1 amid COVID-19

Classes for standard 10th and 12th will start from January 1 with all COVID-19 protocols in place, said Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar. Schools and educational institutes across the country were closed...

France brushes off fresh lockdown, eyes curfew changes

France was not planning local lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 for now, the governments spokesman said on Wednesday, although he dampened hopes for a quick reopening of cultural attractions and said curfews could be tight...

Assam Cong MLA makes personal political attack against

Under pressure to apologise or face privilege motion, Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Wednesday admitted in the assembly that he committed a mistake by making a personal political attack on Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami. The Speaker on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020