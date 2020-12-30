One ICRC staff member killed in Yemen airport attack, two unaccounted for

... ...
The Gautam Nagar district which switched over to the commissionerate system of policing in January saw a nearly 65 per cent rise in cases of gunfights between police and miscreants this year compared to the last, official data reveal. Reeli...
President Donald Trumps push for USD 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks was all but dead on Wednesday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed an alternative approach of loading up the bill with other White House priorities that appeare...
Classes for standard 10th and 12th will start from January 1 with all COVID-19 protocols in place, said Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar. Schools and educational institutes across the country were closed...
France was not planning local lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 for now, the governments spokesman said on Wednesday, although he dampened hopes for a quick reopening of cultural attractions and said curfews could be tight...