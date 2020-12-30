Ukd HC asks govt to explain its failure in rebuilding Shankaracharya tomb

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to explain its failure till now in rebuilding Adi Shankaracharya's Samadhi (tomb) washed away in the 2013 Kedarnath disaster. A bench of acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari sought the government’s explanation on a contempt of court plea filed by Delhi resident Ajay Gautam.

Issuing notice to the state government, the bench sought its reply within two weeks. The high court earlier in 2018 had ordered the government to rebuild the tomb within a year.

Gautam in his contempt petition claimed that despite lapse of two years from the date of court’s 2018 order, the government has not erected even a single wall on the site. PTI CORR ALM RAX RAX.