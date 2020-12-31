Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait for second time this month

The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows." This is the 13th sailing through the strait by the U.S. Navy this year. Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the ships had sailed in a northerly direction through the strait on what it termed an "ordinary mission".

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 05:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 05:57 IST
U.S. warships transit Taiwan Strait for second time this month

Two U.S. warships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the U.S. Navy said, the second such mission this month and coming almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway.

China, which claims democratically run Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by stepped-up U.S. support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, further souring Beijing-Washington relations. The U.S. Navy said the guided missile destroyers USS John S. McCain and USS Curtis Wilbur had "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Dec. 31 in accordance with international law".

"The ships' transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows." This is the 13th sailing through the strait by the U.S. Navy this year.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the ships had sailed in a northerly direction through the strait on what it termed an "ordinary mission". Taiwan's armed forces monitored the sailing and the situation is "as normal", it added. China's Defence Ministry issued no immediate response.

China's military said it had tailed the last U.S. warship to pass through the Taiwan Strait on Dec. 19, and denounced the mission. The day after that trip, Taiwan's navy and air force deployed as a Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the country's newest carrier, the Shandong, sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

China said the group was on its way to routine drills in the disputed South China Sea.

Also Read: China, on Pacific cable warning, says U.S. is smearing Chinese companies

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty-two killed in attack on Aden airport after new Yemen cabinet lands

At least 22 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday, moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen. Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said ...

U.S. demands release of Uighur doctor who family say is sentenced to 20 years

The United States called on Wednesday for the release of a Uighur Muslim medical doctor who relatives say was sentenced to 20 years jail in China because of family members human rights activism in the United States. The daughter of Gulshan ...

US bans second Malaysian palm oil giant over forced labour

The US said it will ban all shipments of palm oil from one of the worlds biggest producers after finding indicators of forced labour and other abuses on plantations that feed into the supply chains of some of Americas most famous food and c...

Soccer-President of Chapecoense club dies from COVID-19

The president of Chapecoense has died from COVID-19, the Brazilian club said, the latest tragedy to hit the side after an airline crash in 2016 killed almost all of their players and backroom staff. Our hearts are filled with sadness and in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020