Telangana: Clash between TRS, BJP in Jagtial over removal of banners

A clash broke out between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the Gollapalli area of Jagtial on Wednesday over the removal of the TRS banner by the counterpart.

ANI | Jagtial (Telangana) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:30 IST
Visuals from the clash site in Jagtial (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A clash broke out between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the Gollapalli area of Jagtial on Wednesday over the removal of the TRS banner by the counterpart. According to Ch. Sindhu Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jagtial district, there has been some ongoing tension between the two parties for some time over the removal of flex banners of the respective parties by their counterparts.

"Today (Wednesday) Telangana's Minister of All Welfare Departments Koppula Eshwar was scheduled to visit Gollapalli, leading to more heated clash among the party workers from both the sides. Workers from both sides have been taken into custody." She said. The SP added that people tried to burn an effigy and were later taken into custody. (ANI)

