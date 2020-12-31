EU is defending its interests with Brexit deal, French minister says

The European Union didn't punish the United Kingdom with the Brexit trade deal and managed to defend its interests, French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Thursday.

Beaune told France's LCI television that Britain had punished itself by voting to leave the bloc.

The UK officially leaves the European Union's orbit on Thursday night, after a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project.

