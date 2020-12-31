Lt Guv Kiran Bedi,Pondy CM greet people on eve of New Year

Pudcherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday extended their New Year greetings to the people. In her greetings, Bedi said ''we should all collectively strive to make our nation self-reliant heeding to the call of `Atma Nirbhar` of the Prime Minister in our goal of converting adversities into opportunities.'' She said ''the outgoing year 2020 made us all relaise how vulnerable we are to the threat of human indiscretion.'' The world was swamped by the Corona pandemic and also saw the nations come together to combat the spread of Covid 19, she said.

The former IPS officer said ''as we step into 2021 we should realise that the battle against Covid is long drawn out.'' It would be possible to erase the scourge of coronavirus only if every citizen complied with the Covid safety norms of social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene, she said. ''On the day of beginning of a fresh year, let us all pledge to come together, work together and support each other in building a safer and better world of tomorrow that is healed from pandemic and provides a just future for all,'' she added.

Chief Minister Narayanasamy, in his greetings on the the eve of New Year, saidthe outgoing year was a dark year. The outbreak of the coronavirus crippled every section of people and also hit livelihood sources.

But the determined action taken by the Administration to face the challenge had enabled the people to resume normalcy in a phased manner, the chief minister said. He said the fiscal situation was becoming stable and the government would spare no efforts to ensure that there was development in every sector.

In a veiled attack on the Lt Governor, Narayanasamy said there were attempts to stall New Year celebrations by some sections. The administration is however firm that by adhering to Central government guidelines, celebrations would be held as flow of tourists should not be disrupted, he said.

The Chief Minister accompanied by Speaker V P Sivakolundhu supervised the arrangements made on the seashore for the celebration of New Year later in the night. Narayanasamy said the whole area was divided into ten zones to enable tourists to celebrate with strict adherence to safety norms.

He said the police had made arrangements to ensure that the celebration passes off peacefully. Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastava explained to the Chief Minister the arrangements made for the celebrations.

Bedi in her WhatAapp message reiterated her plea urging people to adhere to the safety norms besides asking them to avoid gatherings which would be source for super spreading of the virus.