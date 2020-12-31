Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Guv Kiran Bedi,Pondy CM greet people on eve of New Year

Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastava explained to the Chief Minister the arrangements made for the celebrations.Bedi in her WhatAapp message reiterated her plea urging people to adhere to the safety norms besides asking them to avoid gatherings which would be source for super spreading of the virus.PTI COR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:58 IST
Lt Guv Kiran Bedi,Pondy CM greet people on eve of New Year

Pudcherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday extended their New Year greetings to the people. In her greetings, Bedi said ''we should all collectively strive to make our nation self-reliant heeding to the call of `Atma Nirbhar` of the Prime Minister in our goal of converting adversities into opportunities.'' She said ''the outgoing year 2020 made us all relaise how vulnerable we are to the threat of human indiscretion.'' The world was swamped by the Corona pandemic and also saw the nations come together to combat the spread of Covid 19, she said.

The former IPS officer said ''as we step into 2021 we should realise that the battle against Covid is long drawn out.'' It would be possible to erase the scourge of coronavirus only if every citizen complied with the Covid safety norms of social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene, she said. ''On the day of beginning of a fresh year, let us all pledge to come together, work together and support each other in building a safer and better world of tomorrow that is healed from pandemic and provides a just future for all,'' she added.

Chief Minister Narayanasamy, in his greetings on the the eve of New Year, saidthe outgoing year was a dark year. The outbreak of the coronavirus crippled every section of people and also hit livelihood sources.

But the determined action taken by the Administration to face the challenge had enabled the people to resume normalcy in a phased manner, the chief minister said. He said the fiscal situation was becoming stable and the government would spare no efforts to ensure that there was development in every sector.

In a veiled attack on the Lt Governor, Narayanasamy said there were attempts to stall New Year celebrations by some sections. The administration is however firm that by adhering to Central government guidelines, celebrations would be held as flow of tourists should not be disrupted, he said.

The Chief Minister accompanied by Speaker V P Sivakolundhu supervised the arrangements made on the seashore for the celebration of New Year later in the night. Narayanasamy said the whole area was divided into ten zones to enable tourists to celebrate with strict adherence to safety norms.

He said the police had made arrangements to ensure that the celebration passes off peacefully. Director General of Police Balaji Shrivastava explained to the Chief Minister the arrangements made for the celebrations.

Bedi in her WhatAapp message reiterated her plea urging people to adhere to the safety norms besides asking them to avoid gatherings which would be source for super spreading of the virus.PTI COR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of December, 2020

Dec 1 New Delhi A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from a stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday as part of a series of trials of the weapon, officials said. De...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci sees U.S. gaining control by next autumnThe leading U.S. infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Wednesday he foresees America achieving enough collective i...

Online test for govt jobs, Mission Karmayogi for civil services key decisions: Personnel Ministry

Doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate for pensioners, online test for government recruitments and abolishing jobs interviews in 23 states and eight Union Territories were among the key initiatives taken by the Personne...

Fire at godown in Ulhasnagar

A godown was gutted in fire in Ulhasnagar in the district on Thursday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 12.30 pm, he said.Raw material used in the manufacture of plastic bags was stored in the godo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020