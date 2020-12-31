Police seize arms & ammunition

Police seized two AK-47 rifleswith magazine, two grenades and nine rounds of ammunition froma forest in Assam's Kokrajhar district, an officer said onThursday

Based on specific information police on Wednesdaynight seized the firearms from Bishmuri Forest ride No-2 areaunder Kokrajhar police station, Additional Superintendent ofPolice (ASP) Mukut Rabha said

The arms and ammunition were kept concealedunderground in the forest area, the ASP said.