Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 100 Congress workers detained in UP's Banda

The party has claimed that the alleged mismanagement of the state-run cow shelters has resulted in deaths of cattle in the recent past.Around 100 Congress workers were taken into custody from near the Ken river bridge in Bhuragarh area for violating prohibitory orders, Circle Officer city, Banda, Alok Mishra said.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:03 IST
Nearly 100 Congress workers detained in UP's Banda

Around 100 Congress workers trying to take out a protest march against the ''mismanagement'' of state-run cow shelters were detained here on Thursday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, police said. The Congress is taking out 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' yatra in the districts of the Bundelkhand region. The party has claimed that the alleged mismanagement of the state-run cow shelters has resulted in deaths of cattle in the recent past.

Around 100 Congress workers were taken into custody from near the Ken river bridge in Bhuragarh area for violating prohibitory orders, Circle Officer (city), Banda, Alok Mishra said. Congress leaders claimed the police took into custody senior leaders including state unit vice president Yogesh Dixit, general secretary Rahul Rai, secretary Abhimanyu Singh, district president Rajesh Dixit, district president of women's unit Seema Khan as soon as they arrived to take part in the yatra.

After detaining the first batch of 70 to 80 senior leaders and party workers, the police also took into custody the workers who subsequently arrived in groups to join the yatra, former Banda unit Congress president Saket Bihari Mishra said. All those taken into custody have been sent to different police stations, he said.

Congress district unit president Rajesh Dixit alleged that cows are dying of starvation in the state-run cow shelters and the government has no concern for them. ''The Congress leaders who are raising their voice for saving cows are being arrested,'' he said.

The development comes a day after several Congress workers and leaders were taken into custody for taking out a 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' yatra in Mahoba district without permission. They were released later in the night. According to a report from Mahoba, an FIR has been lodged against Congress leaders and workers for taking out the protest march without permission.

Circle Officer, Mahoba, Kalu Singh said the FIR was lodged on Wednesday night against 90 named and 300 unnamed Congress workers at Kabrai police station. Former union minister Pradip Jain Aditya and district unit president Tulsidas Lodhi are among those booked. The Congress leaders tried to take out the yatra without permission, violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and gathered crowds in Kabrai area. They did not follow the government's COVID-19 guidelines and clashed with the police when they were stopped, he said.

The officer said no arrests have been made so far in the case. Last week, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and 50 party workers were arrested in Lalitpur district after they tried to take out the yatra without permission, according to the police.

During the yatras in Mahoba and Lalitpur, the Congress alleged, the police resorted to baton charge on party workers. The police, however, denied the use of force..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row

The European Union will seek a swift resolution of a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies with incoming U.S. president Joe Biden, saying that new U.S. tariffs have damaged talks with the Trump administration.The Commission, which coordina...

Chrissy Teigen shares why she gave up drinking

American model Chrissy Teigen, a day after declaring herself sober for four weeks, shared information about why she chose to cut alcohol out of her life. According to E News, she is embracing her modified lifestyle without even needing to w...

JA Solar Supplied 88MW Modules for Indian Solar Plant Developed by Juniper

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2020 PRNewswire -- JA Solar recently announced its supply of 88MW modules to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited GUVNL project developed by Juniper, one of the largest PV project developers in the local market, which opens a ...

Moldovan president appoints interim PM but pushes for snap election

Moldovas new President Maia Sandu appointed Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi as interim prime minister on Thursday, but pushed on for a snap election in a bid to overhaul the whole government and strengthen her grip on power. Sandu, a former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020