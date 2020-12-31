Left Menu
Pak troops violate ceasefire along LoC, target mosques and houses in Kupwara

Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars in unprovoked violations of a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control LoC in Kupwara and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violations, officials said.

PTI | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:46 IST
Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars in unprovoked violations of a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. In the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara, Pakistani troops specifically targeted mosques and houses in border villages, an Army official said in Srinagar.

''Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Tangdhar Sector, Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons yesterday evening,'' the official said. In the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Pakistan Army personnel engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts.

''At about 1515 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district,'' a defence spokesman said in Jammu. Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violations, officials said.

