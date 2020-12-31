Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Police arrests Halwara Air Force station employee working for Pakistan's ISI

An employee of the Halwara Air Force station has been arrested in Sudhar area here for allegedly working for Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said on Thursday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:56 IST
Punjab Police arrests Halwara Air Force station employee working for Pakistan's ISI
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An employee of the Halwara Air Force station has been arrested in Sudhar area here allegedly working for Pakistan's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said on Thursday. The employee has been identified as Ram Singh and two of his associates are on the run.

"Ram Singh, an employee of Halwara Air Force station, has been booked and arrested for allegedly working for Pakistan intelligence agency ISI, in the Sudhar area of Ludhiana, Punjab. Two of his associates are on the run," said Ludhiana Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh Sohal. Singh is working as a diesel mechanic at Halwara Air Force Station in Ludhiana.

The Police have registered a case under sections 124 A, 120 B, 153 A, of the Indian Penal Code, relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Official Secrets Act. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DGCI arrests 3 for fraudulently claiming input tax credit of Rs 12.90 cr

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, North Zone, Gurugram has arrested three persons for fraudulently claiming input tax credit of Rs 12.90 crores. The three have been identified as Alok Bhargava and his sons Akul and Atin Bhar...

Mexican president sees main COVID-19 vaccinations done by April

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that the main part of the vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus in Mexico will have be completed by April.I think that by April, the majority of us Mexicans, the most ...

India starts exports of Moringa powder

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignm...

Dhankhar prays for 'transparent, accountable' govt after 2021 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress TMC government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a transparent and accountable administration in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. In an address to the state on the eve o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020