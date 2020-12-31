Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: BSF foils infiltration bid

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:22 IST
Punjab: BSF foils infiltration bid

The BSF here on Thursday thwarted an attempt by Pakistan-based elements to sneak into the Indian side. In the wee hours on Thursday, personnel belonging to the 181 battalion of the BSF foiled an ingenious infiltration attempt by unidentified persons from across the border, who tried to manifest their nefarious designs by taking advantage of dense fog and poor visibility conditions, officials said.

The BSF personnel detected suspicious movement near the fencing and opened firing upon the infiltrators, who managed to escape taking advantage of inclement weather and poor visibility conditions, the officials said. Later during a search of the area, a six-foot iron ladder and a 26-foot-long iron pole fitted with bearing in centre and having a belt on both ends were recovered, they added.

Both ladder and iron pole were well built and handy to carry, they said..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon gets into the podcast business - (A)

Amazon is jumping into the podcast business. The online shopping giant is buying Wondery, a 4-year-old producer of popular true crime podcasts such as Dr. Death and Dirty John, which was later turned into a TV series.An explosion of new pod...

DGCI arrests 3 for fraudulently claiming input tax credit of Rs 12.90 cr

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, North Zone, Gurugram has arrested three persons for fraudulently claiming input tax credit of Rs 12.90 crores. The three have been identified as Alok Bhargava and his sons Akul and Atin Bhar...

Four HC chief justices transferred, 4 judges elevated as high court chief justice

Four high court chief justices, including Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, were transferred on Thursday, the Law Ministry said. Four judges were also elevated as high court chief justices.The Supreme Court...

Malaika Arora bids adieu to 2020 with a dip in swimming pool

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Thursday was seen enjoying a refreshing session in the swimming pool as she bid adieu to 2020. The Chhaiya Chhaiya actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020