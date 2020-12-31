Left Menu
Investigation underway in incident of desecration of Lord Ram's idol: Andhra DGP

Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang said that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:25 IST
Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang said that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district. Claiming it as unfortunate, he said, "there are some leads and investigation is going on." He appealed to the public to maintain restraint. It will be too early to pass comments on that incident, he said.

When asked about TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh's demand to include the name of Proddatur MLA and other ruling party leaders in the murder case of TDP leader Nandam Subbaiah; the DGP said "We will not go by political diktats or compulsions. We will not be influenced by all other factors but will act in purely professional way. We will go by the merits of the case, but not based on politcal demands. We will definitely consider those demands if there is any truth in what they say." The DGP clarified that there is no permission for New Year special events or programs in the state. Bars, pubs and star hotels will be closed at their regular times only. No permission for any commercial events on the eve of New Year. People are advised to celebrate the New Year eve while observing Covid-19 restrictions.

The DGP also expressed happiness over the induction of new vehicles in the police force. Fourteen disaster response and rescue vehicles (Five for Fire services, Nine for SDRF) are included in the force. 36 emergency response vehicles, two each to all 18 police districts in the state, are also included in the force. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita flagged off the vehicles via video-conference from the chief minister's camp office. (ANI)

