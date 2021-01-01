Seven, including jail inmate, held for burglary in Delhi

Seven people, including an inmate of an Uttar Pradesh prison, were arrested in connection with a burglary at a house in north Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Mobin (35), the mastermind who is currently lodged in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail in another burglary case, Jeeshan Ali (32), Ikram (48), Azad Ali (34), Irfan (35), Mohammad Akram (48) Riyajul Hassan (32) and Mobin (35), they said.

On November 22, one Ankit Gupta lodged a complaint that he had gone out and his neighbours informed him that the gate of his house in Chandni Chowk's Kinari Bazaar was open, a senior police officer said. The complainant rushed home and found that the lock of the main gate, as well as the other doors, had been broken, and gold jewellery worth about Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 5 lakh cash stolen, the officer said. ''During the investigation, it was revealed that five people were involved in the burglary. On December 26, police arrested Jeeshan, Ikram and Azad near Kamla Nehru Ridge while they were going to dispose of the stolen jewellery in Karol Bagh,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said. Hasan was arrested from his house and Irfan from his shop on Monday on Jeeshan's instance, he said.

Mobin, who masterminded the burglary, was lodged in Dasna Jail and was formally arrested on Wednesday. Akram was also arrested on Wednesday from his house on Irfan's instance, he added. During interrogation, Ikram told the police that he and Azad used to carry out recce of locked shops and houses in crowded markets and had told Mobin about the Kinari Bazaar house a month ago. He along with Mobin, Azad, Jeeshan and Riyajul committed the burglary on November 21, Alphonse said.

Riyajul opened the locks of the house and broke open the almirah in which the cash and jewellery were kept using an iron rod. Irfan was handed over the stolen articles, which were later divided among the accused persons at his place, the police said. Further, Irfan handed over some of the stolen jewellery to Akram, who was known to him, they said.

Jewellery and movable property worth Rs 1.25 crore was recovered from the accused persons, they said. Mobin had bought a flat in Shri Ram Colony in Delhi's Khajuri and a second-hand car after selling some of the stolen jewellery, the police said.