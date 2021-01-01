Arson at Agra police post: 4 cops suspended, 11 ‘arsonists’ arrested

Left Menu
Four policemen, including the SHO of Agras Tajgang police station and the in-charge of Tora police post, were suspended and the entire staff of the police post were attached to the district police lines on Friday, a day after a violent attack on the police post.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 01-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 22:24 IST
Four policemen, including the SHO of Agra’s Tajgang police station and the in-charge of Tora police post, were suspended and the entire staff of the police post were attached to the district police lines on Friday, a day after a violent attack on the police post. The suspended policemen included two constables who had allegedly on Thursday chased a sand-laden tractor-trolley prompting its driver to speed up the vehicle in a bid to escape them and meet a fatal accident.

The accident, in which the tractor driver was killed, had triggered a mob violence in which an angry crowd set afire the police post after ransacking it and looting a few wireless sets and laptops from there. The police, meanwhile also arrested 11 people involved in the violent attack on the police post and clashing with the police in which two constables were injured, said Agra’s Senior Superintendent of Police Bablu Kumar.

He said Tajgang police station SHO, Inspector Narendra Kumar, and Tora police post in-charge, Sub-Inspector Manoj Panwar, along with constables Ajaypal and Manoj have been suspended. All the policemen posted at the police post too have been transferred to the district police lines, he added.

The police have registered two cases following the Thursday incident – one of the accident and another for the attack on the police post by over 200 unidentified persons. An investigation has also been ordered against policemen, accused of chasing the tractor trolley and causing the accident.

