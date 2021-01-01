Left Menu
Two held for killing man who posted video abusing their friend

Those arrested have been identified as Tinku 30 and Manish 23, both residents of Prem Nagar, they said.On Wednesday, police were informed about a man lying on the road near Panshali towards Begumpur Chowk.

Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a person who posted a video on social media in which he allegedly abused their friend in Rohini area in the national capital, police said on Friday. Those arrested have been identified as Tinku (30) and Manish (23), both residents of Prem Nagar, they said.

On Wednesday, police were informed about a man lying on the road near Panshali towards Begumpur Chowk. There were injury marks all over the victim's body. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. The deceased was identified as Subash (21), a resident of Begumpur. When contacted by police, his family members raised the suspicion that one Gaurav might be involved in the killing that took place in the Begumpur area.

''During investigation, the mother of Subhash said he had an argument with Gaurav over the phone. On Wednesday around 4 pm, Subhash, along with his friend Gagan, went to market where he received a call from Manish who asked him to play a new video game,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said. Thereafter, Subhash and Gagan reached near the video game parlour, where Gaurav was already present. As soon as Subhash arrived there, Gaurav and his other friends started thrashing him. Gagan got scared and escaped from there, the DCP said.

Later, Gaurav, along with his friends Tinku and Hussain, took him near Baljit Vihar and beat him up there as well. They dumped him in unconscious state near Rohini Sector-32 at an isolated place, police said. Police conducted raids and the accused were apprehended, the DCP said, adding that investigation is underway to nab the remaining accused.

The arrested accused disclosed that Subhash and Gaurav were involved in criminal activities and used to be friends, but differences developed between them for some reasons, police said. The matter escalated when Subhash posted a video on Facebook allegedly abusing Gaurav, following which he decided to ''teach him a lesson'', police added.

