FIR registered against Vadodara Police Constable for extorting Rs 1 lakh

Gujarat Police on Friday registered an FIR against a constable in Vadodara in an extortion case. He is accused of being involved in corruption and extortion of Rs 1 lakh from a Mumbai resident.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-01-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 08:48 IST
Karanraj Singh Vaghela, DCP Vadodara speaking to media on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The constable has been identified as Ramesh Galsar who was deployed at Manjalpur police station in Vadodara. The accused has been booked under the Prohibition and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Karanraj Singh Vaghela, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, Vadodara told the media, "An FIR was registered against the constable based on the application of Mumbai based complainant alleging misappropriation of his possessions while driving on a highway with extortion of Rs 1 lakh. In his complaint, the complainant said that on November 13, the constable Galsar found two liquor bottles from inside the car and instead of registering the case constable took bribes and liquor bottles from him." (ANI)

