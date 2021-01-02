Maha: Man found dead at house with injury marks on face

Left Menu
A 45-year-old man was found dead with injury marks on his face at one of his properties in Kalwa in Maharashtras Thane city, police said on Saturday. When they went inside, they were shocked to see him lying in a pool of blood.There were injury marks on the face, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-01-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 09:12 IST
A 45-year-old man was found dead with injury marks on his face at one of his properties in Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. The body was recovered on Friday morning, they said.

''The deceased, identified as Mangesh Kedar, lived with his family. They owned two houses in Kalwa. On the New Year's eve, he went to his second home alone to sleep at night, which he used to do regularly,'' a police official said. ''The next morning, his family members went to the place and found the door of the house open. When they went inside, they were shocked to see him lying in a pool of blood.

There were injury marks on the face,'' he said. They alerted the police, who sent the body for post- mortem, the official said.

A case was registered at Kalwa police station under IPC section 302 (murder) and a search has been launched to trace the culprit, he said..

