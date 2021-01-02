293 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Telangana

A total of 293 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday, the state health department informed. With this, the total positive cases in the state now stand at 2,87,108, including 5,571 active cases and 1,546 deaths.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,79,991, including 535 on Friday. As many as 26,590 samples were tested for the coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 69,51,297. 1,86,762 samples have been tested per million population.

Meanwhile, India reported as many as 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,50,183.

As many as 224 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,218. (ANI)