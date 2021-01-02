Left Menu
293 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Telangana

A total of 293 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday, the state health department informed.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-01-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 10:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 293 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday, the state health department informed. With this, the total positive cases in the state now stand at 2,87,108, including 5,571 active cases and 1,546 deaths.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,79,991, including 535 on Friday. As many as 26,590 samples were tested for the coronavirus on Friday, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 69,51,297. 1,86,762 samples have been tested per million population.

Meanwhile, India reported as many as 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,50,183.

As many as 224 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,218. (ANI)

PREVIEW-Cricket-New Zealand eye top spot in second Pakistan test

New Zealand will rise to the top of the world rankings for the first time, replacing Australia, if they avoid defeat against Pakistan in the second test in Christchurch and wrap up their two-match series.After seven straight home test serie...

Today's startups are multinational companies of tomorrow, says PM Modi

Todays startups are the multinational companies of tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday adding that the scope of startups is increasing from farming to the space sector. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for t...

Three killed, six injured as dumper collides with truck due to fog in UP

Three people were killed and six more injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a sand-laden dumper on the Lucknow-Agra expressway due to reduced visibility caused by fog, police said on Saturday. The dumper was on the wrong side o...

2 accused in separate rape cases involving minors sent to jail for 10 years by UP court

A court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced two accused to 10 years of imprisonment in two different rape cases, where the victims were minor girls. Assistant District Government Counsel ADGC Ramsuphal Singh on Saturday said POCSO ...
