Three women were charred to death when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after colliding with a cotton-laden truck at Gondal in Gujarats Rajkot district early on Saturday, police said. The mishap occurred on Gondal-Rajkot national highway near Biliyala village around 6 am, an official of Gondal taluka police station said.The car carrying three women passengers and the truck transporting cotton bales collided.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:27 IST
Gujarat: Three women charred to death as car catches fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three women were charred to death when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after colliding with a cotton-laden truck at Gondal in Gujarat's Rajkot district early on Saturday, police said. The mishap occurred on Gondal-Rajkot national highway near Biliyala village around 6 am, an official of Gondal taluka police station said.

''The car carrying three women passengers and the truck transporting cotton bales collided. Both the vehicles caught fire after the collision. The three passengers could not get out of the car on time and were charred to death,'' the official said. The driver of the car suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, he said.

Firefighters were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the official said. The deceased were identified as Rekha Jadeja (62), Rasik Raijada (80), and Mukundba Raijada (45), the official said.

