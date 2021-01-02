Four of family dead as truck hits scooty in UP's Auraiya

Four of family dead as truck hits scooty in UP's AuraiyaPTI | Auriaya | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:44 IST
Four members of a family riding a scooty lost their lives here on Saturday after being hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, police said. Raj Gautam (23), a resident of Ajitmal, was returning to Bhikhampur along with his sister Priti (20), nephew Vijay (10) and a 12-year-old niece on the scooty when it was hit by the truck near a national highway overbridge in Chiruhali, they said.
Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, Aparna said all four died on the spot. The truck driver was held and the truck seized, she added.