Four of family dead as truck hits scooty in UP's Auraiya

Four members of a family riding a scooty lost their lives here on Saturday after being hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, police said. Raj Gautam (23), a resident of Ajitmal, was returning to Bhikhampur along with his sister Priti (20), nephew Vijay (10) and a 12-year-old niece on the scooty when it was hit by the truck near a national highway overbridge in Chiruhali, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, Aparna said all four died on the spot. The truck driver was held and the truck seized, she added.