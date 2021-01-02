Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four of family dead as truck hits scooty in UP's Auraiya

PTI | Auriaya | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:44 IST
Four of family dead as truck hits scooty in UP's Auraiya
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four members of a family riding a scooty lost their lives here on Saturday after being hit by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction, police said. Raj Gautam (23), a resident of Ajitmal, was returning to Bhikhampur along with his sister Priti (20), nephew Vijay (10) and a 12-year-old niece on the scooty when it was hit by the truck near a national highway overbridge in Chiruhali, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Auraiya, Aparna said all four died on the spot. The truck driver was held and the truck seized, she added.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for another global recognition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he was rated as the most popular head of Government by an American research firm. Calling it a proud moment for India, he observed that the prime minister...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told...

MLA urges Centre to rescue Indians stranded on ships in China

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging him to help 39 Indians, including many from Maharashtra, who are stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters for the last several months. Some of...

Gujarat:Four UK returnees detected with new coronavirus strain

Four persons who recently returned to Gujarat from the United Kingdom UK have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top state health department official said on Saturday. Results of the 15 samples that had tested positive for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021