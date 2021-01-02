Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar records 397 new COVID-19 cases

Bihar has recorded 397 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, informed the state health department.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:28 IST
Bihar records 397 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Bihar has recorded 397 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, informed the state health department. "397 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far on January 1 taking the total count of active cases to 5,162 in Bihar," the department tweeted.

Among the new cases, Patna registered the highest number of cases at 219. In Bihar, dry run of COVID-19 vaccine is being undertaken in three districts -- Patna, Jamui and Bettia.

Meanwhile, India reported 19,078 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,03,05,788, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Saturday. With this, the total number of active cases now stands at 2,50,183. As many as 224 lives were claimed by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,49,218. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonalika surpasses FY'20 sales to sell over 1 Lakh tractors in 9 months of FY'21, powers ahead with 3X growth at 33 percent

New Delhi India, January 2 ANINewsVoir In line with the magnificent performance registered throughout the year 2020, Sonalika Tractors has started the New Year 2021 with an unparalleled achievement. The fastest growing tractor brand in the ...

Soccer-Inter Milan deny rumours that owners Suning want to sell

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has shot down reports in the Italian media that he is looking to sell the Serie A club.Reports on Saturday said that the Rothschild bank has a mandate to sell the entire club, as well as to find new invest...

Buta Singh - the quintessential politician who sailed through turbulent years of Indian politics

With his ear to the ground and eye on the national politics, Congress veteran Buta Singh was the quintessential politician who sailed through the most turbulent years of Indian politics with deftness and diligence, and went on to become the...

C'garh: Paddy procurement hit as FCI not lifting stock?

Purported delay in lifting of rice from Chhattisgarh by the Food Corporation of India FCI for the Central pool has been affecting procurement of paddy at the Minimum Support Price MSP at some centres in the Congress-ruled state, a senior of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021