Solution will come in next round of talks: Kailash Choudhary

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Kailash Choudhary on Saturday expressed his confidence citing that the next round of talks with farmers would bring a solution and conclude the impasse.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:36 IST
Minister of State Kailash Choudhary speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Kailash Choudhary on Saturday expressed his confidence citing that the next round of talks with farmers would bring a solution and conclude the impasse. Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "I am confident that in the next round of talks with farmers a solution will be reached and the ongoing protest will come to an end. The Government of India had already agreed their demands of decriminalising stubble burning, the continuance of power subsidies and provisions of civil courts."

On the issue of two key demands of farmers including a legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) and repeal of three new farm laws, he said, "The three farm laws are in favour of farmers. There should be no confusion on MSP. The prime minister himself said many times that the provision of selling crops at MSP will continue." He said the reforms are necessary as the prime minister wants farmers to become 'atma nirbhar' (self-reliant). "It was the long-standing demand from farmers to do away with the system of middlemen and sell their produce at a price of their choice," added the minister.

Choudhary emphasised, "In the new law, there is no provision of penalty and fine to farmers regarding contract farming. Whereas, Punjab has its own contract farming law, which includes the provision of punishment. " Farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital since November 26 against the recently enacted three farm laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The sixth round of talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions took place on Wednesday. While a consensus was reached on issues related to the environment and Electricity Act, the deadlock continued on the two main demands, legal assurance on MSP and complete rollback of the three farm laws. The next round of talks will take place on January 4. (ANI)

