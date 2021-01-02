New year celebrations: Maha home minister lauds police work

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:50 IST
Image Credit: Pxhere

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday lauded the state police for ensuring that new year celebrations went off smoothly amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said the police carried out its responsibility of maintaining law and order with relentless efforts and alertness due to which citizens across the state could enjoy the festivities peacefully.

The police ensured there was no crowding anywhere in view of the pandemic, Deshmukh added. ''As the head of the police family, I will always work to boost their morale,'' the minister said.

He also praised other frontline staff like doctors, nurses, civic employees, etc for their work to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

