Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad Police arrests burglar, recovers property worth Rs 35 lakhs

The Hyderabad City Police on Saturday arrested a burglar and recovered gold and silver ornaments and cash worth Rs 35 lakh from his possession.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:25 IST
Hyderabad Police arrests burglar, recovers property worth Rs 35 lakhs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Hyderabad City Police on Saturday arrested a burglar and recovered gold and silver ornaments and cash worth Rs 35 lakh from his possession. "The sleuths of Kachiguda Police Station Hyderabad City nabbed an offender and seized intact the stolen property of gold ornaments weighing about 65 tulas, silver ornaments weighing about 55 tulas and net cash of Rs 1,20,000/- all worth of Rs.35,00,000/- from his possession within 12 hours of offense," said Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City.

The accused named Nanda Kusaraju is 29-year-old who started working as a caregiver after changing his identity (Aadhar card) in February 2018. Prior to this, he was a labourer. On December 31, the accused robbed the home of a disabled patient, who was his employer, after their family went to the hospital.

The police said that Nanda entered the house of the employer -- Vijay Sitharam Kale -- using a duplicate key and stole goods and cash worth Rs 35,00,000. "The complaint was filed by the homeowner at 01.00 hours of the night of January 1 and soon after the culprit was arrested," Kumar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air stays 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

The average air quality stayed severe in the national capital region of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it remained very poor in Gurgaon, a government agency data on air pollution for the last 24 hours said on Saturday. ...

I-League: Quarantine period making our team mentally stronger, says Indian Arrows coach

With the latest edition of the I-League set to kick off on January 9, several teams are on the verge of ending their seven-day room quarantine period in Kolkata. While staying put in a room all day is certainly a challenging prospect, the s...

Ten more arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police have arrested 10 more people in overnight raids for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. With the latest arrest...

Sonalika surpasses FY'20 sales to sell over 1 Lakh tractors in 9 months of FY'21, powers ahead with 3X growth at 33 percent

New Delhi India, January 2 ANINewsVoir In line with the magnificent performance registered throughout the year 2020, Sonalika Tractors has started the New Year 2021 with an unparalleled achievement. The fastest growing tractor brand in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021