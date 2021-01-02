Maha: 5 Bangladeshis held in Thane for illegal stay

Five Bangladeshi nationals havebeen arrested in Kalyan area of Thane district for allegedlystaying in the country without valid documentation, policesaid on Saturday

They were nabbed by the anti human trafficking cell(AHTC) of Thane police from the restaurant they were workingon the evening of December 31, Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlagsaid

''They were working in this restaurant for the pastfive years. They have been held under the Passport Act andForeigners Act. The Bazarpeth police station in Kalyandivision has registered a case and is probing further,'' hesaid.