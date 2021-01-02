1 die as truck hits bike

A 22-year-old Delhi Civil Defence volunteer died and another was injured after a speeding truck hit their bike in Mehrauli area, police said on Saturday. Police received information at 10:55 pm regarding the accident at Chhattarpur Red Light CDR Chowk.

The injured were rushed to the AIIMS where Dharmendra Kumar Singh (22), a resident of Ghitorni Village who used to work at Delhi Civil Defence at Sunhari Pula Depot, was declared brought dead, an officer said. Another injured was identified as Vishal Sharma (22), a resident of Gurgaon who also work at Delhi Civil Defence at Anand Vihar to Minirka DTC as bus marshal, police said.

Post-mortem of Dharmender was conducted on Saturday. A case was registered at Mehrauli police station, the officer said, adding that the truck driver of the vehicle was absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him. PTI NIT HMB.