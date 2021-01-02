Maha: 2 arrested for abusing teen girl in front of cop
Two people were arrested for allegedly abusing and threatening a teen girl in the presence of police in Seminary Hills area of Nagpur city, an official said on Saturday. The incident happened on Friday evening when the girl was riding pillion on her brother's motorcycle, an official said.
''The victim's two-wheeler accidentally brushed past the motorcycle of Rajkiran Jiyalal Chandrahas (36) and Rakesh Dhanraj Raut (29). The two then chased the girl and her brother, blocked their paths and abused them,'' he said. After the girl's complaint, in which she has said the two also pulled her hair in public, Raut and Chandrahas, both history-sheeters, were arrested, he added.
''Even when a traffic policeman reached the spot, Raut and Chandrahas continued to threaten the woman. They have been charged for criminal assault, wrongful restraint among other offences,'' said the Gittkhadan police station official..
