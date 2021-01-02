Left Menu
Beneficiaries to be informed before COVID-19 vaccine is administered, says vaccination officer in Delhi

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:52 IST
vaccination officer at GTB Hospital talking to ANI on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Covid vaccine takers will be given all information before the vaccine is administered to them. Authorities plan to have the beneficiaries registered through CoWin, which is a digital platform developed by Union Health Ministry for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine. It will enable people to get themselves registered for vaccination. "If any person shows serious reaction to the vaccine, they can be shifted to the casualty ward of the hospital. All beneficiaries registered through CoWIN will be given all information regarding the vaccine before it is administered," Dr Seema, a vaccine officer at Delhi's GTB Hospital, told ANI.

Central Delhi, one of the largest areas in the national capital to carry out the massive vaccination drive, will have 77 centres, said Delhi government authorities. "We are following all guidelines laid down by the central government. We are even looking at transportation security of vaccine," said Arava Gopi Krishna, the District Magistrate of Central Delhi, while overseeing the dry-run at a healthcare centre in Darya Ganj.

The vaccine dry run is an end-to-end exercise where all steps to be done during the actual vaccination drive will be tested to identify if there is any gap in the process or if any region of the country is experiencing any difficulty in the entire process.In anticipation of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that is just one step away from being approved by India's top drug regulator, the first dry run was held in four states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and Assam -- earlier this week. On January 2, the vaccination drill is being conducted in all States/UTs today in 116 districts across 259 sites. In Delhi, the dry run is being conducted at three locations--the Darya Ganj Primary Health Centre, the government-run Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and the private Venkateshwara hospital.

Country has reported over 10 million COVID-19 cases so far. (ANI)

