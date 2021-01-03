Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outsourcing cost Mexico 250,000 jobs in December, president says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-01-2021 06:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 06:16 IST
Outsourcing cost Mexico 250,000 jobs in December, president says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that Mexico had lost 277,000 jobs in the month of December, which he attributed to subcontractors cutting employees from the books to avoid paying benefits and year-end bonuses. "Outsourcing companies dismiss many workers registered in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) so they don't have to pay benefits or give them bonuses, and for that reason after we had been gaining jobs month after month, we lost 277,000 jobs in December," said Lopez Obrador in a video published to Twitter Saturday.

Lopez Obrador has championed a bill which would ban companies from subcontracting jobs to third-party firms, which now employ some 4.6 million workers throughout Mexico, except in cases where workers are needed for special services beyond a company's main business. The parliamentary debate on the legislation is expected to take place in February, after Congress reconvenes from its winter recess.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senator Cruz leads long-shot Republican bid to overturn Biden's victory

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Bidens victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 a largely symbolic move...

‘Growing momentum’ to make 2021 the global action year for sustainable energy

Despite that the world is not on track to meet climate objectives and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7 SDG7 for universal access to clean, affordable and reliable energy, Marcel AlersUNDP Head of Energy, said that clean energy solut...

Outsourcing cost Mexico 250,000 jobs in December, president says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that Mexico had lost 277,000 jobs in the month of December, which he attributed to subcontractors cutting employees from the books to avoid paying benefits and year-end bonuses....

Australia's virus cluster expands further as masks made compulsory

Australias most-populous state of New South Wales on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases as new social distancing restrictions and mandatory mask wearing kicked in while neighbouring Victoria had three new cases.The New South Wales out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021